Following on from Michael Heseltine's demolition of Brexit yesterday, the Independent reports on evidence given by a member of the bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to parliament's treasury committee.Dr Swati Dhingra said British workers had taken a 2 per cent real terms cut in their wages due to the UK’s departure from the EU, while Brexit has added 6 per cent to UK food prices. Living standards are under immense pressure around the globe this year due to record inflation, particularly in food and energy prices, but Dr Dhingra said Britain would suffer more as a direct result of having left the EU:We definitely need a bigger bus if we are going to write all this on its side.