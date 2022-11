Whoever thought that excluding overseas students from “low-quality” degrees as a means of controlling immigration was a good idea, needs to go back to school.The Independent reports that the suggestion that non-British students would only be allowed a place at an “elite” university, could mean only London, Cambridge and Oxford will be able to enroll them from now on. However, the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, who is also a King’s College professor, has pointed out that foreign students keep many universities afloat in less prosperous places, a point that is obvious to anybody who understands university finances:As Anneliese Dodds, the chair of the Labour Party, says:Once more the Tories are allowing ideology to blind them to what is good for our economy.