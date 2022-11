There was a very telling article by Will Hutton in yesterday's Observer that nailed the dishonesty and self-denial that is prevalent in what little debate we are currently having about the UK economy. The article is worth reading in full, but these are some of the key conclusions:Brexit has left the UK economy weaker and isolated, it has severely impacted on our ability to fill key jobs and is destroying our trading base, vital public services are on the verge of collapse because of underfunding, understaffing and underpaid workers, and we are in denial about shrinking private investment levels, and as a result, and because we have cut ourselves off from the EU, we cannot sustain any realistic levels of growth. Is there any good news?