The Independent reports that HM Inspectorate of Constabulary has found a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff, which is pervasive in many police forces across England and Wales.The paper says that their damning new report found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force:Of particular concern is that of the individual files sampled, one in seven of them raised the sort of concerns expressed by HMIC. This is no small number and surely must call for robust action by the Home Office to sort this out.