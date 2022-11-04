Friday, November 04, 2022
Braverman puts her foot into it again
I suppose we should be grateful that Suella Braverman was not appointed as Foreign Secretary becasue it is clear that she is no diplomat.
The latest incident comes after the Home Secretary singled out Albanians as part of what she described as an “invasion” on the UK’s south coast, remarks that were roundly condemned and led to accusations she was “dehumanising” migrants.
According to the Independent, these remarks have jeopardised plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats, with the country’s prime minister warning Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal:
In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”. Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”.
...
The Home Office says that some weeks this summer more than half of small boat arrivals said they were Albanian.
The government wants a “bespoke route” agreed with the country to bolster the removal process.
But Mr Rama tweeted that he was “ready to work closer with UK but facts are crucial. So is mutual respect”.
The row erupted as Ms Braverman was warned by council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant asylum centre crisis, with the potential for disorder at an overcrowded processing facility.
The chairs of four House of Commons select committees have also written a joint letter to Ms Braverman expressing their “deep concerns about the dire conditions” at Manston asylum processing centre and wider issues with Channel crossings.
Together they demanded answers from the home secretary on how her department plans to get a grip on the issues, including reducing “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in asylum cases.
Ms Rama said: “Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit) as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems makes for easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact.
“Repeating the same things and expecting different results is insane (ask Einstein!).”
He said the UK “should fight the crime gangs of all nationalities” and “stop discriminating” against Albanians “to excuse policy failures”.
He also argued that Albanians in the UK “work hard and pay tax”.
How much longer do we have to put up with this awful Home Secretary.
According to the Independent, these remarks have jeopardised plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats, with the country’s prime minister warning Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal:
In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”. Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”.
...
The Home Office says that some weeks this summer more than half of small boat arrivals said they were Albanian.
The government wants a “bespoke route” agreed with the country to bolster the removal process.
But Mr Rama tweeted that he was “ready to work closer with UK but facts are crucial. So is mutual respect”.
The row erupted as Ms Braverman was warned by council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant asylum centre crisis, with the potential for disorder at an overcrowded processing facility.
The chairs of four House of Commons select committees have also written a joint letter to Ms Braverman expressing their “deep concerns about the dire conditions” at Manston asylum processing centre and wider issues with Channel crossings.
Together they demanded answers from the home secretary on how her department plans to get a grip on the issues, including reducing “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in asylum cases.
Ms Rama said: “Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit) as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems makes for easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact.
“Repeating the same things and expecting different results is insane (ask Einstein!).”
He said the UK “should fight the crime gangs of all nationalities” and “stop discriminating” against Albanians “to excuse policy failures”.
He also argued that Albanians in the UK “work hard and pay tax”.
How much longer do we have to put up with this awful Home Secretary.
Comments:
<< Home
In the past the way into thr country was in Lorries.The smugglers charged high rates for the 'pleasure' of getting into the country (1000s).The 'business model' changed to going via rubber dinghy,far less minoy to pay out.Post a Comment
Albania is not the richest country in the world and as work is sporadic there and seasonal they need jobs all year to feed the family.Result they 'smuggle'themselves in illegally in full sight to earn all year.That is their hope.Result being the numbers coming across the channel has swollen..
The Conservatives use the migrant crises as a vote catcher but ignore the economic use of these people.Let them go into hotels, get them jobs to pay UK taxes.When earned enough they will go home then return after the 4 months to fulfill a years employment.
By using migrants as aweapon they ignore the economic value of them.Economic migrants once the earn their wages they will be happy to go home or stay as taxpayers.By allowing them to work they can pay the hotels they reside in and take the pressure off the money that the taxpayer uses to house them.
This govnt is playing cheap and nasty division politics NOT thinking of the countries needs.
Albania is not the richest country in the world and as work is sporadic there and seasonal they need jobs all year to feed the family.Result they 'smuggle'themselves in illegally in full sight to earn all year.That is their hope.Result being the numbers coming across the channel has swollen..
The Conservatives use the migrant crises as a vote catcher but ignore the economic use of these people.Let them go into hotels, get them jobs to pay UK taxes.When earned enough they will go home then return after the 4 months to fulfill a years employment.
By using migrants as aweapon they ignore the economic value of them.Economic migrants once the earn their wages they will be happy to go home or stay as taxpayers.By allowing them to work they can pay the hotels they reside in and take the pressure off the money that the taxpayer uses to house them.
This govnt is playing cheap and nasty division politics NOT thinking of the countries needs.
<< Home