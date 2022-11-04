







According to



In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”. Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”.



...



The Home Office says that some weeks this summer more than half of small boat arrivals said they were Albanian.



The government wants a “bespoke route” agreed with the country to bolster the removal process.



But Mr Rama tweeted that he was “ready to work closer with UK but facts are crucial. So is mutual respect”.



The row erupted as Ms Braverman was warned by council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant asylum centre crisis, with the potential for disorder at an overcrowded processing facility.



The chairs of four House of Commons select committees have also written a joint letter to Ms Braverman expressing their “deep concerns about the dire conditions” at Manston asylum processing centre and wider issues with Channel crossings.



Together they demanded answers from the home secretary on how her department plans to get a grip on the issues, including reducing “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in asylum cases.



Ms Rama said: “Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit) as the cause of Britain’s crime and border problems makes for easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact.



“Repeating the same things and expecting different results is insane (ask Einstein!).”



He said the UK “should fight the crime gangs of all nationalities” and “stop discriminating” against Albanians “to excuse policy failures”.



He also argued that Albanians in the UK “work hard and pay tax”.



How much longer do we have to put up with this awful Home Secretary. The latest incident comes after the Home Secretary singled out Albanians as part of what she described as an “invasion” on the UK’s south coast, remarks that were roundly condemned and led to accusations she was “dehumanising” migrants.According to the Independent , these remarks have jeopardised plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats, with the country’s prime minister warning Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal:How much longer do we have to put up with this awful Home Secretary.

I suppose we should be grateful that Suella Braverman was not appointed as Foreign Secretary becasue it is clear that she is no diplomat.