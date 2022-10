By far the most significant announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer yesterday was that the government could now only guarantee its cap on the unit price of energy – designed to keep average bills at no more than £2,500 – for another six months.As the Independent points out , this u-turn on Liz Truss's promise of two years of government support could see annual household energy bills rocketing to £4,000 from April:Tory jibes that Labour only had a six month plan has now rebounded back on them as they find themselves in the same boat. But the real losers are households who are already struggling to make ends meet. This is something the government needs to get a grip on, and quickly.