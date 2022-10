One would have thought that after the saga of Liz Truss's phone being hacked by the Russians, the use of a personal email account by the Home Secretary to leak confidential information, Boris Johnson's moble phone number being publicised on the internet and even the controversy over Hillary Clinton's emails, the alarm would have been raised amongst Tory Ministers, but nobody appears to have being paying attention.According to the Guardian , intelligence experts and former officials have warned that Ministers risk creating “wild west” conditions in matters of national security by the increased use of personal email and phones to conduct confidential business.The paper says that there is growing concern about the use of non-official communication methods by ministers and some political appointees, whether via personal phones and private emails, or through encrypted chat applications such as WhatsApp:It is time for this government to get its act together for all our sakes.