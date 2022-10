Naturally, I am proud that Wales will be playing at the world cup for the first time since 1958 and I will be backing them to go all the way. It just doesn't seem right that they will displaying their talents in Qatar when so many other venues are available without these terrible drawbacks. One advert seen on Twitter for the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel and Villas is offering a two-bedroom upper floor villa for £45,628 for ten nights. Others have commented that they have accommodation for £200 a night, plus tickets and flights. In a cost-of-living crisis many will be excluded from attending.Naturally, I am proud that Wales will be playing at the world cup for the first time since 1958 and I will be backing them to go all the way. It just doesn't seem right that they will displaying their talents in Qatar when so many other venues are available without these terrible drawbacks.

An article in yesterday's Guardian highlighting the environmental cost of holding this year's soccer world cup in Qatar has reminded me of the many other reasons why this particular venue is unsuitable for such a high-profile tournament.The paper reports that Qatar is going to need at least 10,000 litres of water every day for each of its stadium pitches. They say that based in a region with virtually no access to fresh water, it is going to rely on desalination – the practice of debrining saltwater so it is drinkable.As the paper says, this seems like an elegant solution, but the problem is that desalination, which is projected to boom by 37% across the Gulf region in the next five years, has huge environmental costs, in terms of the fossils fuels used to carry out the process, and the marine environment:Compared to the other downsides of using Qatar as a host country, damage to the environment is the least of our concerns. Freedom United highlight the human cost of getting the stadiums ready:Of course, many fans will want to go and support their teams anyway, and who can blame them. The problem is that many will not be able to find accommodation, and those who do will be paying through the nose for it.