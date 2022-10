When I was a member of the Welsh Assembly, one of the preoccupations of Conservative AM, David Melding was the Welsh Government's use of Henry VIII powers. These are clauses in a bill that enable ministers to amend or repeal provisions in an Act of Parliament using secondary legislation, which is subject to varying degrees of parliamentary scrutiny.In David's view, and it is one I share, these clauses were undemocratic as they enable laws to be changed without debate and without the consent of elected parliamentarians, and when the secondary legislation enabled by these clauses do come up for debate, they are unamendeable and on a take it or leave it basis.Reading this column by George Peretz in today's Guardian , it is apparent that David's distaste for these clauses is not shared by the rest of his party.Peretz points out that Jacob Rees-Mogg’s plans to sweep aside 47 years’ worth of retained EU law, set out in a bill due to be debated by the Commons on Tuesday, will undermine our rights and freedoms while subjecting critical legislation for businesses to ministerial whim:Peretz adds that there is always scope for improving and updating regulation, but getting it right, in a complex world, requires thought, consultation and challenge:This legislation is bad for democracy and bad for our economy and it needs to be vigorously opposed.