Alan McGuinness





My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.





He's four months old.

What can you say about yesterday?It was a day in which the Home Secretary was sacked for a breach of the ministerial code, a politician who had earlier accused the opposition of being part of a coalition of chaos.A day in which the government enforced a three line whip on MPs to vote against an anti-fracking motion in defiance of their own manifesto.A day in which the Chief Whip and her deputy resigned and then unresigned; and in which MPs were allegedly physically forced into the voting lobby by government ministers, many emerging weeping at having been coerced into voting against the interests of their own constituents and the promises they made to them.When the Tories won the 2015 General Election it was on the promise of bringing strong and stable government to the UK. This tweet from the Assistant Editor of Sky News Digital Politics sums up where we are today: