The Mirror has an interesting insight on how the Tories raise some of their money, with a piece in which Gareth Quarry, who has defected to Labour with a £100,000 donation, tells of secretive meals with a 'planted Q and A' where 'the great and the good were allowed to ask one question each':None of this is new of course, and I believe it was something similar to dinners hosted by New Labour. Still it's nice to have it confirmed.