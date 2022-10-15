



Furthermore, we are ripping up precious landscapes just to get at the scarce metals needed to make these batteries. And that is before I get onto the problems of charging the battery while living in a mid-terrace house with no driveway and no guaranteed parking space.









My reluctance to adopt this technology is not unique. According to



Government hype about the environmental benefits of switching to electric appears to be cutting through. The paper says that the RAC have found that a record 14% of drivers say their next car will be electric, up from 10% last year and just 3% in 2018. A further 29% said they intended to switch to a hybrid vehicle of some description, which combines petrol and electric power:



However, soaring inflation, rising energy bills and the prospect of higher remortgage payments has led to increased economic uncertainty, putting the brakes on drivers switching to a new, cleaner vehicle.



The proportion of drivers who now do not know when they will go electric has increased from 36% to 42% year on year, while those expecting to do so in the next five years has dropped from 17% to 15%. The proportion who think they will be in an electric vehicle over a 10-year horizon has dropped from 25% to 21%.



“The squeeze on household finances brought about by the cost of living crisis mean people keen to get into an EV are likely to put off doing so,” said Williams. “Rising interest rates will also inevitably have a detrimental effect on the number of people who choose to buy new cars on finance.”



I don't own an electric car, nor a hybrid, and I do not intend to get one in the near future. The cost is an obvious factor, but also doubts about their environmental sustainability. Electric batteries are expensive, their lifespan is limited and when installed in hybrid vehicles their weight means you actually get fewer miles for a gallon of petrol.