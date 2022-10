As Prime MInisters go Liz Truss has not so much hit the ground runnng as got bogged down in quick sand. Within days of taking over she has plummetted in the polls and judging by her recent meeting with backbenchers, even Tory MPs don't seem to want her.Who could blame King Charles then, in capturing that mood in her recent audience with him?The Guardian reports that the new PM's first weekly audience with King Charles offered little respite from a week of political disaster and economic ruin:You can't make this up.