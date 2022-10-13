Thursday, October 13, 2022
King sums up public mood on Truss
As Prime MInisters go Liz Truss has not so much hit the ground runnng as got bogged down in quick sand. Within days of taking over she has plummetted in the polls and judging by her recent meeting with backbenchers, even Tory MPs don't seem to want her.
Who could blame King Charles then, in capturing that mood in her recent audience with him?
The Guardian reports that the new PM's first weekly audience with King Charles offered little respite from a week of political disaster and economic ruin:
It took just 15 seconds of video from the meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night for the monarch to make things worse.
As Truss curtseyed, and said: “Your Majesty”, Charles replied: “So you’ve come back again?”
While Truss replied: “It’s a great pleasure,” he could only mutter: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway …”
The clip, which came after another day of turmoil in the economic markets and mutinous plotting on the Conservative party backbenches, quickly went viral.
Dr Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer in diplomacy at Oxford University, described it as “a scene straight from The Office … political awkwardness and unintentional comedy at its finest”.
After announcing unfunded tax cuts and scaring the markets, Truss has had no honeymoon period in the new job. Headlines are already asking if she is the worst prime minister in British history.
The Scottish National party MP John Nicholson tweeted: “King Charles speaks for us all. ‘You’re back again. Dear, oh dear. Well, anyway ….’ At least he won’t have to endure her for long.”
You can't make this up.
Charles has seen a lot of life,political,otherwise and is worldly wise.Truss a careerist who adapts and fawns to what will suit her ambition.
After all Charles was a big fan of Spike so he has a good sense of humour and what suits a situation. Probably deliberate not a faux pasPost a Comment
