Our exit from the EU was aways going to be felt particularly sharply in Wales, if only because of the loss of hundreds of millions of Euros invested in our poorest communities. The fact that this money was not always invested wisely, and that ordinary people did not feel its benefit, almost certainly contributed to the vote in favour of leave in many of those areas. That though does not mean the cash was not important, nor that we will miss it if it dries up.The UK Government pledged to replace the funding, a promise that has not been met in full, but they have only done so on their own terms and in doing so have effectively excluded the democratically elected Welsh Government from many of the decisions, while ensuring that more prosperous areas (read Tory seats) also get funding. In other words the money is less focussed on need, and continues to have less impact than it should.One of the outcomes of this decision-making process is that the Welsh Government has refused to co-operate with their UK equivalent and, according to this article in Wales-online , that is a huge issue. They report on the findings of the Senedd Finance Committee that Wales could miss out on vital funding due to a "lack of cooperation between the Welsh and UK governments:There is fault on both sides here, but it is the Welsh economy which is missing out. If an accommodation is not reached soon then this will be another tranche of funding that will have been wasted.