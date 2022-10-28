20 per cent of UK exporters to the EU said they could not “meet the requirements” of the Brexit trade deal – while only 61 per cent said they could

79 per cent of firms have not assessed what they might need from a trade deal with major international markets, including 69 per cent of UK exporters

61 per cent of firms have been hit by customs delays and tariffs, while 60 per cent pointed to costs and disruption and 48 per cent to “regulatory barriers”

Problems trading with the EU have encouraged 9 per cent of exporters to turn to new non-EU markets

If we are going to fully report on all the failures of Brexit we may need a bigger bus.