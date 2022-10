The BCC survey, of almost 1,000 UK businesses, found that:

20 per cent of UK exporters to the EU said they could not “meet the requirements” of the Brexit trade deal – while only 61 per cent said they could

79 per cent of firms have not assessed what they might need from a trade deal with major international markets, including 69 per cent of UK exporters

61 per cent of firms have been hit by customs delays and tariffs, while 60 per cent pointed to costs and disruption and 48 per cent to “regulatory barriers”

Problems trading with the EU have encouraged 9 per cent of exporters to turn to new non-EU markets Ian Wilson, chief executive of the shipping firm DHL Express UK, said: “We can see from the research that most businesses aren’t aware of what FTAs could mean for them.”



Hopes of a trade deal with the US have died and a proposed agreement with India is on ice, leaving only Australia and New Zealand as new trade partners – and both of those deals carry puny economic gains.



If we are going to fully report on all the failures of Brexit we may need a bigger bus. If we are going to fully report on all the failures of Brexit we may need a bigger bus.

In one of those 'told you so' moments us remainers like to indulge in from time to time, the Independent reports on a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce that has found that one in five small UK exporters are unable to trade with the EU because of barriers created by Brexit.The paper says that the survey also revealed that businesses are in the dark about promised new trade deals with the rest of the world – despite ministers claiming that these are a priority: