As a local councillor, flytipping is the bane of my life. It is a constant struggle to keep on top of it and get the council to remove it. Flytippers are rarely caught and when they are, in Swansea at least, they appear to get away with just a rap on the knuckles, if that.It is little surprise therefore to read this article in the Guardian , which reports the view of the chair of the Commons public accounts committee that the government’s attitude to waste crime is “close to decriminalisation” as fines are so low.The paper adds that MPs have warned that organised criminals view the relatively tiny fines as a business expense as illegal waste dumping becomes a lucrative income stream for gangs:The situation is not much different in Wales either and until enforcenent agencies have more resources and the penalties available to them increased, then things will not change.