It is barely winter yet and already the cost of living crisis is starting to impact on people's lives. While the Tories argue of who is to take on the poisoned chalice of party leader, the Guardian reports that the number of UK households in arrears on their energy bills soared to record levels in the second quarter of this year, with more than two million behind on their electricity payments.The paper says that data from the energy regulator Ofgem shows that at the end of June, 2,347,511 households were behind on their electricity bills and 1,858,585 on their gas bills. Both totals rose by about a quarter in just three months, and by almost two-thirds since the end of 2020:As things start to get worse it is vital that whoever moves into 10 Downing Street at the end of this week starts to find some more long-term solutions.