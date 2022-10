The latest twist on this saga is reported by the BBC , who say that an email sent from Suella Braverman's personal account on the day she had to resign over a security breach could throw fresh doubt over her claims about the speed with which she took action:This incident is, of course, so serious that Braverman should never have been give the second chance Sunak offered her. However, it is on policy matters, especially around immigration, that this Home Secretary is nost toxic.The Sunday Times reports that Braverman has been accused of failing to act on legal advice that the government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers. The move could cost taxpayers an expensive court action.They say that the home secretary received advice at least three weeks ago warning that migrants were being detained for unlawfully long periods at the Manston asylum processing centre in Ramsgate, Kent. According to five sources, Braverman was also told that the legal breach needed to be resolved urgently by rehousing the asylum seekers in alternative accommodation.They add that two sources said she was also warned by officials that the Home Office had no chance of defending a legal challenge and the matter could also result in a public inquiry if exposed:Surely, Sunak must come to his senses and remove this dreadful minister from office.