Friday, October 21, 2022
Banquo at the feast
I am torn at the moment. I am amongst the first to argue that we need electoral reform, but as we stand at present I don't accept the argument that any new Prime Minister will not have a mandate as under our system. The Tories have a substantial majority that they won at a general election. We do mot have a presidential system, and it would help if those who are acting as if we did could be clear whether that is what they are arguing for.
The issue is whether whoever succeeds Truss can actually command that majority. If they cannot then the King would be within his rights to insist on an election.
Instinctively and intellectually, I want a general election to bring some stability to the governance of the UK, but in my heart I am emjoying the sight of the Tories ripping themsleves apart. The idea that Boris Johnson might be brought back to occupy Number 10 is not just remarkable, but would certainly finish off the process of destroying the electability of the Tories for some time to come.
The Independent reports that Conservative MPs have warned that the party could split if Boris Johnson returns as leader following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss after just 45 days as prime minister.:
The prospect of a second Johnson premiership just two months after he gave up the keys to No 10 was cheered by supporters on the Tory benches.
MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said he was “the only person who can dig us out of this mess”, while former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hailed him as “the one person elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ’25”.
In a Twitter message to the former premier Conservative MP James Dudderidge said: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday Boris. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”
But veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale, the first MP to declare he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson, told The Independent: “While he is under investigation for misleading the House, there is no way he should be considered for any government position, never mind prime minister.
“He would be just as divisive as he previously was – we want a unity candidate, not a division candidate.”
Sir Roger said that “quite a few” MPs could be expected to refuse to take the Tory whip if Johnson returned.
And another backbencher said he knew of at least one colleague who would cross the floor to Labour rather than serve under Johnson.
Meanwhile, former cabinet minister David Davis said that “a lot of people would be worried about the party” if the ex-PM returned.
He told The Independent: “We want credibility in the markets. Is he going to give us that? We want the technical capability to fix the health service. Is he going to give us that? We want to draw on talent from across the party. Having appointed a very narrow cabinet, is he going to give us that?”
If it wasn't so serious this would be pure comedy gold. Johnson is lurking over the shoulder of the Tory Party like Banquo at the feast. Will they be able to resist? We will have to see.
