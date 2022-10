I am torn at the moment. I am amongst the first to argue that we need electoral reform, but as we stand at present I don't accept the argument that any new Prime Minister will not have a mandate as under our system. The Tories have a substantial majority that they won at a general election. We do mot have a presidential system, and it would help if those who are acting as if we did could be clear whether that is what they are arguing for.The issue is whether whoever succeeds Truss can actually command that majority. If they cannot then the King would be within his rights to insist on an election.Instinctively and intellectually, I want a general election to bring some stability to the governance of the UK, but in my heart I am emjoying the sight of the Tories ripping themsleves apart. The idea that Boris Johnson might be brought back to occupy Number 10 is not just remarkable, but would certainly finish off the process of destroying the electability of the Tories for some time to come.The Independent reports that Conservative MPs have warned that the party could split if Boris Johnson returns as leader following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss after just 45 days as prime minister.:If it wasn't so serious this would be pure comedy gold. Johnson is lurking over the shoulder of the Tory Party like Banquo at the feast. Will they be able to resist? We will have to see.