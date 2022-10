However, according to this article in the Independent , MPs are failing to properly scrutinise the lagislation that is dismantling the sensible checks and balances that allowed our country to prosper within the EU.The paper refers to a new report by constitutional experts at the Institute for Government, which details how scrutiny of EU matters has "dwindled" and become "a niche activity" on the green benches:Far from taking back control, Parliament is abdicating responsibility to the government.