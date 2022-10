A report by Louise Casey has exposed the culture problem facing the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner, highlighting massive failings in how Britain’s biggest force roots out wrongdoing, including “systemic” racism and misogyny.As the Guardian reports , Casey found that metropolitan police officers suspected of serious criminal offences including sexual assault and domestic abuse have been allowed to escape justice, while the force’s leader has admitted that hundreds of racist, women-hating and corrupt officers have been left in the ranks.They add that the report found that one officer faced eleven claims including sexual assault, harassment and domestic abuse, but remains in the force:As the paper says there are more revelations to come, but what we know already does not engender much confidence in the way the Met has been run.