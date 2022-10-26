If there is one thing the quick turnover of Prime Ministers has highlighted it is the government's apparently bottomless supply of lecterns. People have suddenly become aware of the number and variety of these speaking aids.

A tweet from one journalist yesterday suggested that the government maintains a collection of lecterns going back to the 18th century. He suggested that it is one of the responsibilities of the Deputy Chief Whip, one of whose title is Keeper of the Lecterns. He said that there are over 200 in the collection, and the Keeper is charged with keeping it up to date.Others take a different view however. LBC news reports that over the years, different PMs have had different lecterns with varying designs. It is thought their lecterns cost a few thousand pounds and can take several weeks to make.Rishi Sunak has not yet had his personalised lectern made because of the rapid turnover, so he had to make do with one of the generic ones held in stock yesterday. However, it is only a matter of time. Here is LBC's take on the lecterns chosen by other prime ministers:It does seem to be a very expensive and unnecessary endeavour, but the one question that the article does not answer is whether the outgoing prime minister gets to keep their personalised lectern when they leave office.