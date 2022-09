As if Liz Truss and her shambolic Chancellor had not taken enough flack for an uncosted budget that handed out cash to the rich at the expense of everybody else, and which plunged the economy into chaos, the Times reports that the Prime Minister has said that she will not change course and will push ahead with government savings to pay for her £45 billion stimulus package.The paper says that Ministers are drawing up plans for real-terms benefits cuts, saving £5 billion by increasing them in line with earnings, rather than with inflation.This is kamikaze politics, penalising the poorest elements of our society so as to enrich further the billionaires who back her party. How much longer can Tory MPs tolerate her presence in Number 10?