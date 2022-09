There is nothing like looking after your own, and when it comes to the Tories they have had decades of experience of doing just that. It should come as no surpries therefore, to see that, while the rest of us are struggling with runaway inflation and unfeasibly high energy costs, one of the first acts of the new Prime Minister and her Chancellor of the Exchequer is to scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses that was imposed in the middle of the 2008 financial crash.The Guardian reports that Kwasi Kwarteng wants to abolish rules imposed after the 2008 financial crash that capped bonuses at twice an employee’s salary. It is part of what he calls “Big Bang 2.0” – a post-Brexit deregulation drive to make the City more competitive:is giving more money to the rich and to hell with everybody else going to be the abiding theme of the new Truss administration? At least they have now confirmed that this was the whole rationale behind Brexit.