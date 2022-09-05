Monday, September 05, 2022
The real Prime Mnister
We might be expecting to see Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak installed as the next Prime Minister-elect this afternoon, but some people have other ideas.
The Guardian reports that twitter users were delighted to see billboards across London announcing that Larry the cat, No 10’s “chief mouser”, has thrown his collar into the ring to become the country’s next prime minister.
The paper says that a tweet from Larry’s Twitter account with a picture of the billboard, featuring the cat in a union flag tie below his slogan, quickly accrued more than 14,000 likes on Saturday:
“Dream come true,” it was captioned, along with the hashtags Larry4Leader and YesWeCat.
Users were quick to spot the billboards that have popped up in Hackney, Peckham and on Shepherd’s Bush roundabout.
“Obv would vote for Larry as leader outta the three,” Rebecca Rose, 32, said, sharing a photo of Larry next to Sunak and Truss.
Above their faces it says: “If you had the chance, who would you vote for?”
Rose later tweeted about being handed a Larry4Leader leaflet and wrote: “Now been handed this en route to work and I’ve got no choice but to Stan … Hackney central is really working overtime in support of Larry the cat here.”
Many also posted pictures of their own cats in response to Larry, as a show of support.
“We need clarity on all of your ‘paw’licies,” another wrote.
The team in charge of the campaign, Don’t Panic, partnered with Build Hollywood to organise the billboards.
They specified what Larry stands for, including “responsible hiss-cal policy” and “no lying in No 10 unless it’s on a comfy cushion”.
Go Larry!
