We might be expecting to see Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak installed as the next Prime Minister-elect this afternoon, but some people have other ideas.The Guardian reports that twitter users were delighted to see billboards across London announcing that Larry the cat, No 10’s “chief mouser”, has thrown his collar into the ring to become the country’s next prime minister.The paper says that a tweet from Larry’s Twitter account with a picture of the billboard, featuring the cat in a union flag tie below his slogan, quickly accrued more than 14,000 likes on Saturday:Go Larry!