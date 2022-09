Those of us who are old enough will remember the 1970s when the IMF was asked to provide a huge loan to rescue the country from a balance of payments crisis, an intervention that wrecked the Labour Government's reputation for economic competence and helped pave the way for a Thatcher victory in 1979.The conditions on which that money was lent to the UK included the sort of austerity measures later introduced by the Cameron Government in an effort to get borrowing under control. It sealed the reputation of the IMF as a right wing facing organisation, whose remedies for emerging countries are closer to Milton Friedman than John Maynard Keynes. Umder the circumstances one would expect them to back Truss's trickle down solution to Britain's economic woes rather than oppose them.Unfortunately for Truss that is not the case. The Guardian reports that the International Monetary Fund has launched a stinging attack on the UK’s tax-cutting plans and called on Liz Truss’s government to reconsider them to prevent stoking inequality:The paper adds that the IMF has consistently warned countries to avoid universal bailouts in response to the energy price shock. It has argued that only the poorest households should be protected from higher energy bills and the extra costs from rising inflation to limit the impact on public borrowing.If the IMF are critical of this government's right wing policies then we know we are in trouble.