Securing a smaller proportion of the vote amongst Tory Party members than Iain Duncan Smith is not a great start to a UK premiership but it is something that Liz Truss is going to have to deal with. However, as the Independent points out , she has very little time to turn things around.The paper says that storm clouds are gathering over her premiership, as polls suggest voters are disappointed by her arrival in 10 Downing Street and have scant faith in her ability to resolve the cost of living crisis:It is not just Tory MPs who are sceptical:Is Truss up to the challenge? We will see.