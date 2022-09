As if it was not bad enough that Boris Johnson flouted his own lockdown rules, that the Metropolitan police failed to investigate properly and let him off the hook, and that Johnson then misled Parliament about his activities, it turns out that the concerted Tory campaign to overturn a Parliamentary inquiry into the Prime Minister's conduct has been given a huge assist with £130,000 of taxpayer's money.The Guardian reports that Johnson has been accused of trying to “intimidate and bully” an inquiry into claims he misled MPs over Downing Street parties, after No 10 took the highly unusual step of commissioning a senior QC to scrutinise the legal basis for the process at a public cost of almost £130,000.The paper says that crossbench peer David Pannick has argued that the Commons committee on privileges and standards was “proposing to adopt an unfair procedure” in examining allegations that Johnson falsely told the Commons he knew nothing about lockdown-breaking gatherings:This Tory government has demonstrated a cavalier attitude to the use of public money, whether it is on giving PPE contracts to their friends at a cost of billions of pounds, or wasting it on vanity project such as the proposed bridge/tunnel between Scotland and Northen Ireland. It is no surprise therefore that they are now throwing taxpayer's cash at defending Johnson.If only they would spend the money on helping people through the cost of living crisis instead.