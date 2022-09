In fact, although it made good comedy, that is very much a politician's view. The civil service in my experience is largely neutral, though conservative with a small 'c', and will work hard to deliver what their political masters and mistresses require.It does not help of course if, instead of working with the existing civil servants for a bit to see how things go, an incoming Prime Minister makes it one of her first orders of business to defenestrate one of the most senior and experienced mandarins.The Guardian reports on the view of Robin Butler, a former cabinet secretary, that Liz Truss’s decision to sack the Treasury’s top official on her first day in office was “very unusual and very regrettable”.Butler – who served under Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair – said the decision to remove Sir Tom Scholar as permanent secretary at the Treasury would have implications on how well the the department would handle the economic crisis:Changing the person in charge of the Treasury will not make Truss's policies any more economically literate.