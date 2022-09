Just when you thought it was safe to get back into international politics, the Prime Minister of then UK is revealed as a Trumpista. Flee for your lives.Certainly, one of the most crass, hamfisted and insensitive things Trunp did in foreign relations was to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. It may have pleased Israel and the US Jewish lobby, but it did nothing for peace in the Middle East, in fact it undermined the USA's credibility with many Arab nations.Now, according to the Guardian , Truss is set to follow suit.The paper says that in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York, the prime minister told Israel’s caretaker leader, Yair Lapid, about a “review of the current location” of the building:UK forign policy in the MIddle East is hardly covered in glory, Liz Truss apparently plans to take things to new depths.