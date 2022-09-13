



Recent Tory legislation is just reinforcing the feeling that we are drifting towards a police state, and these actions by the police underline that, something that has to be stopped in its tracks.



P.S. the Guardian also points out that the Treason Felony Act 1848 is still be in effect, which means, technically, anyone calling for the abolition of the monarchy could be convicted of a criminal offence punishable by life imprisonment. In reality, it has not been deployed in a prosecution since 1879, and given that a YouGov poll earlier this year found that 22% of people in the UK support abolishing the monarchy, they say that is probably good news for the beleaguered prison system.