In many ways, the sad death of the Queen, has deflected much of the scrutiny of Liz Trusses' package of measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis, so it is useful to go back a few days to this article in the Guardian , in which British companies broadly welcomed the six-month support scheme announced by government, which would enable some to get through the winter, but are concerned at how little detail was given on how it would work, while several business owners say they were concerned by the limited timescale of the help on offer.The paper quotes fish and chip shop owner, Andrew Crook who was left disappointed by the government’s energy support announcement. He tells them that there was “no comfort there at all” for businesses:Meanwhile, James Tear, the chief executive of The Solpro Group, an engineering and manufacturing business that specialises in precious metal alloys, was also conceerned at the lack of detail. He said: “The majority of us are higher energy users,” Tear said. “We wait with bated breath to hear what the definition of vulnerable [sector] is.”No doubt debate on this package will resume in a few weeks.