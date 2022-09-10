Saturday, September 10, 2022
Not going far enough
In many ways, the sad death of the Queen, has deflected much of the scrutiny of Liz Trusses' package of measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis, so it is useful to go back a few days to this article in the Guardian, in which British companies broadly welcomed the six-month support scheme announced by government, which would enable some to get through the winter, but are concerned at how little detail was given on how it would work, while several business owners say they were concerned by the limited timescale of the help on offer.
The paper quotes fish and chip shop owner, Andrew Crook who was left disappointed by the government’s energy support announcement. He tells them that there was “no comfort there at all” for businesses:
“There was no detail, and to be honest it didn’t go far enough,” the fish and chip shop owner said. “This was their opportunity to take the pressure off small business and in my opinion they haven’t.”
“It takes the pressure off for six months, but only six months,” added Crook, who runs Skippers of Euxton, a chippy near Chorley in Lancashire, and who speaks for the industry as the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers.
He said his members were “aggrieved” and did not think the support would cover their rising energy costs: “I can’t even tell you some of the messages I was sent while [the parliamentary debate] was going on.
“I’ve been speaking daily with people who are losing their business and who don’t know if they’ll have a business at Christmas.”
Will Beckett, co-founder and chief executive of international steakhouse chain Hawksmoor, welcomed the intervention for small businesses but said it was vital that the hospitality industry be deemed a vulnerable sector entitled to ongoing support after the initial six months.
Steve West was frustrated by the lack of detail in the support announcement. “There weren’t really any answers for us – the jury is still out,” said the owner of The Pudding Compartment, a bakery firm based in Flintshire, north-east Wales. “But I welcome what’s happening for households as it affects my employees.”
The company, which employs 25 people, makes sweet treats such as brownies, cookies and muffins, which are sold in coffee shops and canteens. While West said he was “lucky” to have two years left on his energy contract, quotes he has received recently mean he has had to put plans to expand his premises and his workforce on ice. “My energy broker told me if I was renewing my rate today it would be nine times higher than what I pay.”
Meanwhile, James Tear, the chief executive of The Solpro Group, an engineering and manufacturing business that specialises in precious metal alloys, was also conceerned at the lack of detail. He said: “The majority of us are higher energy users,” Tear said. “We wait with bated breath to hear what the definition of vulnerable [sector] is.”
No doubt debate on this package will resume in a few weeks.
