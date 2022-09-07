Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Missteps in No. 10 Downing Street
As Liz Truss settles down in 10 Downing Street and starts to put her ministers in place, a number of trends have already emerged. Chief amongst these is that there is no place for supporters of Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister does not appear to be interested in healing rifts caused by the leadrship election. But the Sunakistas are not the only people she has upset.
The Guardian reports that the wife of former minister Johnny Mercer has called Liz Truss an “imbecile” in an outburst on Twitter after her husband’s sacking:
Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans affairs minister by the new prime minister.
Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, had appeared angry about Truss’s move, saying he was “disappointed” but accepted that the PM is “entitled to reward her supporters”.
He also suggested he could quit the Commons, saying: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family I must consider my future.”
His wife went further, tweeting a picture mocking Truss as the character Beaker from The Muppets television show and giving an account of her husband’s exit discussions.
Cornelius-Mercer tweeted: “He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’
“PM – I can’t answer that Johnny.
“This system stinks and treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz.”
Meanwhile, the standout appointment so far has to be Jacob Rees-Mogg to Business Secretary, overseeing the UK’s energy and climate strategy in Liz Truss’s cabinet and the drive for net zero emissions, even though he has long been dismissive of the looming catastrophe of global warming.
As the Independent reports, in 2013 he said that “climate alarmism” was responsible for high energy prices and blamed EU regulations for the reason that coal-fired power stations were being shut down and for the slow pace of shale gas exploration:
He described the green movement as “doomsayers” and said the solution to the government’s energy woes was the free market and that it should ditch the “the environmentalist obsession”.
In a 2014 interview with Chat Politics he said humans should adapt to climate change rather than mitigate it and that he would “like my constituents to have cheap energy rather more than I would like them to have windmills”.
In the same year he was referred to the Parliament’s standards watchdog for speaking in debates in the House of Commons in support of the tobacco, mining and oil and gas industries without declaring that was a founder of a firm with financial interests in those sectors.
Nice one, Liz.
Comments:
We await DeSmog's analysis of the cabinet appointments. It is unlikely that there are any who are unfriendly to the petroleum industry or to Saudi Arabia.
