As Liz Truss settles down in 10 Downing Street and starts to put her ministers in place, a number of trends have already emerged. Chief amongst these is that there is no place for supporters of Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister does not appear to be interested in healing rifts caused by the leadrship election. But the Sunakistas are not the only people she has upset.The Guardian reports that the wife of former minister Johnny Mercer has called Liz Truss an “imbecile” in an outburst on Twitter after her husband’s sacking:Meanwhile, the standout appointment so far has to be Jacob Rees-Mogg to Business Secretary, overseeing the UK’s energy and climate strategy in Liz Truss’s cabinet and the drive for net zero emissions, even though he has long been dismissive of the looming catastrophe of global warming.As the Independent reports , in 2013 he said that “climate alarmism” was responsible for high energy prices and blamed EU regulations for the reason that coal-fired power stations were being shut down and for the slow pace of shale gas exploration:Nice one, Liz.