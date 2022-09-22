Thursday, September 22, 2022
Jacob Rees-Mogg channels Cnut
King Canute (or Cnut in its correct spelling) fanously demonstrated his piety, proving to his fawning subjects that he was no better than any other man, by demonstrating that no matter how hard he might try, he could not control the elements and turn back the sea.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, it seems, is aiming to prove Cnut wrong by single-handedly changing the geography of the United Kingdom.
The Independent reports that the new Business Secretary is set to allow higher levels of seismic activity at shale gas drilling sites as part of its plan to lift the ban on fracking, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested:
Despite concerns about earthquakes, the business secretary said the current limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale was “too low”.
Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Wednesday evening, Mr Rees-Mogg indicated that the government would review the current permitted levels of seismic activity at fracking sites.
“The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level. 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with sophisticated machinery, it is quite right that fracking would not take place – that level is too low,” he said.
Mr Rees-Mogg, who will set out plans to end the fracking ban on Thursday, said: “I can’t confirm a new level, because that is being looked at.”
The paper adds that a leaked British Geological Survey review into the safety of fracking acknowledged that forecasting for drilling-induced earthquakes “remains a scientific challenge”. It reportedly states that there is little evidence that progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes from fracking.
Quite how Rees-Mogg is going to limit seismic activity therefore remains a mystery. Maybe he is the new Cnut, but without the reality check, and certainly without the former king's humility.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, it seems, is aiming to prove Cnut wrong by single-handedly changing the geography of the United Kingdom.
The Independent reports that the new Business Secretary is set to allow higher levels of seismic activity at shale gas drilling sites as part of its plan to lift the ban on fracking, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested:
Despite concerns about earthquakes, the business secretary said the current limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale was “too low”.
Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Wednesday evening, Mr Rees-Mogg indicated that the government would review the current permitted levels of seismic activity at fracking sites.
“The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level. 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with sophisticated machinery, it is quite right that fracking would not take place – that level is too low,” he said.
Mr Rees-Mogg, who will set out plans to end the fracking ban on Thursday, said: “I can’t confirm a new level, because that is being looked at.”
The paper adds that a leaked British Geological Survey review into the safety of fracking acknowledged that forecasting for drilling-induced earthquakes “remains a scientific challenge”. It reportedly states that there is little evidence that progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes from fracking.
Quite how Rees-Mogg is going to limit seismic activity therefore remains a mystery. Maybe he is the new Cnut, but without the reality check, and certainly without the former king's humility.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home