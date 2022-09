He has since signed an agreement with US law enforcement and is co-operating as a witness. It is understood that he is not under investigation. He denies any knowledge of the bribe and in a statement says he is “confident” he behaved within the law at all times.



Nevertheless, the arrangement Truss has with him inevitably raises questions about his status in government and whether the arrangement he has in place is a proper one for the Prime Minister's office.

The Times report s that Liz Truss's unconventional approach to basic economics is matched by the rather bizarre way of organising her office.It is appropriate for Prime Ministers to have a Chief of Staff and special advisors, but normally these people are paid for by the state and are on the government payroll. That ensures they are accountable for their behaviour, have no conflicts of interest and only have the one boss. This barrier of impartiality and accountability is an important part of government.The Times though, reveals that this prime minister’s chief of staff is being paid through his lobbying company in a highly unusual arrangement that could allow him to pay less tax:As the paper points out, Fullbrook is already facing questions after they revealed he had been interviewed by FBI agents in connection with an alleged criminal conspiracy to bribe a US politician and influence the outcome of an election in Puerto Rico.