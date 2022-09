As the Guardian reports , a memo from Thérèse Coffey to staff at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), urged officials to “be positive” in their missives to their political boss, who is also Liz Truss’s deputy prime minister, to avoid jargon when communicating with her, and not to use Oxford commas:Personally, I am neutral about the Oxford comma, and I have had to reign in my disapproval of contractions since I started to write novels. I am though obsessive about the correct use of apostrophes. However, if I were Health Secretary, I am sure I would find more important things to do than lecture staff on the use of grammar.