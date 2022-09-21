There have been so many false dawns, lies and broken promises that it almost feels indecent to mention yet another failure from the Brexit camp, and yet we must if only to keep track of the huge confidence trick that has been played on the UK public to enrich a few billionaires who did not want to be subject to EU regulation in the way they move their money about.

I am sure many can remember the claim about how easy it would be to do a trade deal with the EU and yet here we are six years after the vote, three years after the final exit, still with no deal, businesses drowning in red tape, exports to the EU plummeting, the pound struggling to keep its head above water, and our relations with the EU on a war footing over the UK's insistence on breaking an agreement we entered voluntarily because of Northern Ireland, and which was heralded as a triumph by the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.Since the vote there have been a number of inconsequential trade deals that came nowhere near compensating for our exit from the largest free trade area in the world, and in the case of Australia actually damaged our own farming industry. All of these deals were available to us while a member of the EU. But the biggest trade deal of all, the one being heralded by Brexiteers as easily within our grasp, continues to allude us.As the newspaper headline from just before the 2019 General Election, reproduced above, illustrates, this has not stopped Brexiteers seeking to mislead us as to progress, even claiming that the deal with the USA was a certainty. And now the truth has come out, we were being misled all along.The Guardian reports on the admittance by our new Prime Minister, Liz Truss that Britain may not strike a free trade deal with the US for years to come.The paper says that this is the first time the government has conceded there is virtually no chance of getting agreement on an early bilateral trade deal with the US, Britain’s biggest trading partner, despite it being coveted by Brexit supporters as one of the major potential benefits of leaving the EU.So what were the benefits of leaving the EU? Can anybody tell us?