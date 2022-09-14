Wednesday, September 14, 2022
A toothless Parliament?
The Mirror reports that despite a mini-Budget next week, skyrocketing inflation hits and key unanswered questions on energy bills, the Commons could sit for just five 'normal' days between July 22 and October 17.
The paper says that Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will hold a mini-Budget next week, most likely on Thursday. It will confirm some of the tax cuts - including corporation tax and National Insurance - that the new PM promised in her leadership campaign.
Crucially, it will also give the first details of how an energy bills bailout will be funded - with Ms Truss planning to slap the cost on the national debt. But Parliament is due to break up again next Thursday night for a three-week party conference recess, which it’s understood No 10 has no plans to cancel.
Effectively, this will give the government a huge scrutiny-free period at a time of personal crisis for millions of families. Welcome to taking back control.
