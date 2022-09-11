Sunday, September 11, 2022
A major miscalculation?
The i newspaper reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join King Charles as he leads “services of reflection” for his late mother in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the coming days after the Queen’s death.
Her spokesperson says: “The Prime Minister believes it is important to be present for what will be a significant moment of national mourning around the United Kingdom.” The fact that the world's media will also be there, I suppose, had nothing to do with this decision.
Truss already has a reputation as a 'glory-seeker', spending much of her time as Foreign Secretary posting photographs of herself 'on tour' or imitating Margaret Thatcher atop a heavy tank, but this latest stunt just feels like a step too far.
The danger of course is that she will sour the new King's engagement with ordinary people. It is difficult to see, for example, how the trio will avoid vocal protests in Scotland, where a previous visit by Boris Johnson saw him leaving by the back way to avoid the mob. If Charles and Camilla were not accompanied by such a divisive political figure, their visit would likely pass off without much difficulty.
The other issue is in the likely politicisation of the monarchy during an emotional transition. The new King is meant to be a neutral head of state and arbitrator when things go wrong. To be so closely associated with an unelected, and controversial serving Prime Minister this early in his reign will do the monarchy no good at all.
Charles may not have much choice in accepting Truss's presence on his tour, but he should object vociferously and do everything he can to veto it.
Her spokesperson says: “The Prime Minister believes it is important to be present for what will be a significant moment of national mourning around the United Kingdom.” The fact that the world's media will also be there, I suppose, had nothing to do with this decision.
Truss already has a reputation as a 'glory-seeker', spending much of her time as Foreign Secretary posting photographs of herself 'on tour' or imitating Margaret Thatcher atop a heavy tank, but this latest stunt just feels like a step too far.
The danger of course is that she will sour the new King's engagement with ordinary people. It is difficult to see, for example, how the trio will avoid vocal protests in Scotland, where a previous visit by Boris Johnson saw him leaving by the back way to avoid the mob. If Charles and Camilla were not accompanied by such a divisive political figure, their visit would likely pass off without much difficulty.
The other issue is in the likely politicisation of the monarchy during an emotional transition. The new King is meant to be a neutral head of state and arbitrator when things go wrong. To be so closely associated with an unelected, and controversial serving Prime Minister this early in his reign will do the monarchy no good at all.
Charles may not have much choice in accepting Truss's presence on his tour, but he should object vociferously and do everything he can to veto it.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home