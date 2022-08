Actually, it's difficult to think how the Tories can screw up the economy any more than they have, but at least one economist thinks that Liz Truss' plans to cut taxes will make things worse.The Times reports that Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has accused Truss of adopting a “simplistic mantra” of cutting taxes to solve the cost of living crisis. He has warned that she would “completely crash the public finances” if she pushed ahead with tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts:So, our future Prime Minister is seeking to win an internal leadership contest by promoting semi-literate economic policies that could make leave us in a complete mess. This country is in so much trouble.