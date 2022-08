The Mirror report s on a poll that has found that 23% of Brits said they will not turn their heating on at all over the colder months, with the figure rising to 27% among parents with children under 18:This is really depressing, with parents having to choose between heating their homes and feeding their children, going further into debt to meet out-of-control energy bills and basic living costs and the possibility of increased winter deaths as the elderly and vulnerable find they cannot afford heating.The case for intervention by the government is overwhelming, so where are they?