Monday, August 29, 2022
The reality of soaring energy bills
The Mirror reports on a poll that has found that 23% of Brits said they will not turn their heating on at all over the colder months, with the figure rising to 27% among parents with children under 18:
The survey by Savanta ComRes of 2,000 UK adults also found parents with school age children were more likely to rack up spending on their credit card due to rising energy bills - 33% compared to national average of 23%.
Seven in 10 people (69%) say they plan to use their heating less this winter and one in 10 (11%) will even take out a loan in response to rising energy prices.
Those with children under 18 are again more likely to take out a loan (17%).
This is really depressing, with parents having to choose between heating their homes and feeding their children, going further into debt to meet out-of-control energy bills and basic living costs and the possibility of increased winter deaths as the elderly and vulnerable find they cannot afford heating.
The case for intervention by the government is overwhelming, so where are they?
