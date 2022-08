The consequences of the Tory government's failure to legislate for water companies to clean up their act when it comes to sewage discharges has been put into sharp relief by an investigation from Channel 4's Dispatches programme.The Mirror reports that there may be more than 870 illegal discharge pipes without permits polluting waters with sewage.The paper says that investigators found those with no permits and potentially in use included 184 with Welsh Water and 420 at Severn Trent.Time for the government to get a grip.