Add onto that the revelation that Liz Truss personally supported cuts to the NHS , arguing the service “cannot be put on a pedestal” in an article in which she also criticised the “inexorable” rise in doctors’ pay, then we know that the front-runner is going to be a bigger disaster than even Boris Johnson.Sunak has not fared much better, admitting in a leaked video that, as Chancellor of the Exchequer, he took money from deprived urban areas in order to give it to other parts of the country. His campaign gaffes are becoming notorious, but the reason he is trailing in this contest is because he raised taxes to pay for expenditure during the pandemic, something that is not tolerated in the backwoods, where self-interest rules.And now it seems that the malaise is spreading to other cabinet members. Truss has already said that she will introduce new laws to 'prevent militant unions crippling the rail network within a month of taking office', a nod to Thatcher and the miners' strike if ever I saw one. She may find, however, that times have changed significantly, and she will be taking on more than she can chew. Meanwhile, the current Transport Minister is taking his cue from that promise.The Guardian reports that Grant Shapps has said that railway changes at the heart of some strike action will be imposed by legislation if workers do not agree to new deals:In fact the current strike action has been mandated by a membership ballot and is lawful. Further more there is public sympathy for all the industrial action currently underway.People have seen that Tory mismanagement of the economy, combined with the effects of Brexit and, of course, the Ukraine war, has led to inflation hitting double figures. Energy prices are rising out of sight of the average person's ability to pay them, and that, and other costs are driving businesses to the wall.The case for decent pay rises is unanswerable, as is the need for ministers to do much more to help. This confrontational approach to industrial relations will make things worse, for the country and the government. Do they really want to take that path?