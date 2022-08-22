Monday, August 22, 2022
Government inaction on energy cap is leaving consumers high and dry
We are expecting an announcement by OFCOM at the end of this week that could raise the energy price cap to £3,600 in October, and still there is no sign of any government intervention.
The Independent reports that the energy price cap could effectively triple by April with bills rocketing to £6,000, and although the Business Secretary is planning a clampdown on excessive profits by solar and wind firms, calls for the increase in the cap to be stopped appear to be falling on deaf ears.
We are approaching crisis point for many families, with the majority struggling to pay the bills on the current cap. The government urgently needs to take action, and needs to do so before the new Prime Minister is installed.
