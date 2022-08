It is important that the government takes immediate action to mitigate these increases including abolishing the standing charge, removing VAT on energy, increasing taxes on the profits of the oil and gas companies and using the proceeds to reduce the cap once more, as well as targeting financial support at those most in need.

Well, they did it. Ofgem have today, increased the energy price cap by 80% to to £3,549 from October, that is the equivalent to a £300 a month plus the standing charge, completely unaffordable for most families. And where is the government in all this? They are absent without leave.The Guardian reports that the cap will be almost treble what it was a year earlier last October, when it was raised to £1,277:They add that the next cap will be introduced in January, when it is feared that bills could reach as high as £5,000.