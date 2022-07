Rumours that Boris Johnson plans to appoint up to 50 new Conservatives to ram contentious legislation through have really set the cat amongst the pigeons.Apparently, there is a confidential document prepared by CT Group, the influential lobbying firm run by Lynton Crosby which advises Boris Johnson, that proposes to add 39 to 50 new Tory peers and includes an extraordinary requirement that each new peer sign away their right to make their own judgment on legislation that comes before them. They have to give, the paper says, a written undertaking to attend and vote with the government.Whether this is enforceable is another matter, but it has certainly got former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown's hackles up As the Guardian reports , Brown has urged Keir Starmer not to abandon a key leadership pledge of abolishing the House of Lords, warning that plans to “gerrymander” parliament’s upper chamber by flooding it with dozens of Tory peers proves the need for drastic reform.He says that the plan for new peers to give a written undertaking to support the government in key votes on controversial legislation, likely to include the Northern Ireland protocol bill that would unilaterally override the Brexit deal, “legitimises straightforward bribery” by recommending those who vote loyally be rewarded with special envoy positions, honours and lunches at Chequers:Brown may have tried to introduce reform in 2008, but that did not stop Tony Blair and him appointing people to the House of Lords, in some cases, peers who were significant donors to the Labour Party. It is also the case that the last serious attempt to reform the House of Lords, by Nick Clegg, was defeated by Labour intransigence.Radical reform is desperately needed, but beware of politicians who talk the talk, and don't deliver.