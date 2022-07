The long-awaited Welsh Government consultation on reforming council tax has been launched and it is pretty much as expected. As Wales on line reports , the proposal is for all 1.5m properties in Wales to be revalued, new bands created and new tax rates for each band set.They add that options are also being discussed for new bands to be added at the top and the bottom and rolling revaluation cycles introduced. Discounts, exemptions and premiums would all be overhauled along with the Council Tax Reduction Scheme which provides support to low-income households.The indication is that higher value properties will pay more, offsetting reductions in bills for those living in less valuable homes. That is very much in line with Professor Gerry Holtham's report for the IWA back in 2014, which I wrote about here He argued that property values, as assessed for council tax purposes are increasing at a much slower rate than house prices, so that the average council tax on the lowest band, whose properties are worth up to £44,000 amounts to nearly 1.9% of the value of the property. For properties worth over £424,000, the tax is just over 0.5% of capital value:Of course we will have to see what comes out of this consultation in terms of final proposals. Contrary to the Holtham proposal, regular revaluations are being considered, and of course any change that leads to people paying more is bound to create an out-cry. Maybe Welsh Ministers will do the right thing for once, perhaps they will bottle it. We will see.