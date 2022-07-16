Saturday, July 16, 2022
Treasury profiting from cost of living crisis
Anybody who thinks that the government is in any way sympathetic to the position of the hundreds of thousand families who are struggling to afford energy costs, has only to look at the position of HM Treasury.
The Mirror reports that the current surge in energy prices is set to rake in an extra £2.6billion for the Government, while if the cap on bills rockets in October to a predicted £3,285 a year, it would raise £4.22bn.
This is because bills are subject to 5% VAT, meaning that the Government will be taking its cut of profiteering by energy companies.
When combined with the increase in National Insurance and the refusal to allow public sector wages to keep pace with inflation, it becomes clear that the government and its ministers are part of the problem.
Comments:
What took anyone that long to suss that out ? Been obvious all along that the crooks in the corporate world have a seriously cosy relationship with the wasters in government. Sadly most politicians' ambitions are limited to wanting to be in on that deviant relationship instead of consigning it to history.Post a Comment
