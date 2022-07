The most striking part of the current Tory leadership contest is how disconneected the candidates are from the concerns of ordinary voters. That is partly the result of them speaking to a select electorate, and a privileged one at that, but it does not bode well for us, whoever ends up in 10 Downing Street. The Independent illustrates this with a specific example They quote Martin Lewis, founder of MoneysavingExpert.com, who says Tory leadership candidates are “ignoring” the winter fuel crisis and should set out how they would help families and businesses. He warned that the energy crisis was “potentially more dangerous to lives than the pandemic” and the country could face “cataclysmic” problems this winter:Will this call to action wake up the remaining six candidates for Prime Minister. I think that is unlikely.