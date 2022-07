It may be a fading memory, but nobody is going to allow Boris Johnson and his fellow Brexiteers to forget that they plastered on the side of a bus how our health service would benefit to the tune of £350m a week from us leaving the European Union. This was their wildly inaccuarate calculation based on the gross payments we were making into EU coffers at the time. For some reason nobody on their side mentioned the money that was flowing back into the UK, the economic benefits of membership and the financial settlement that was needed to finally sever us from our treaty obligations.That is because overshadowing all those arrangements was an eye-watering bill that would neutralise any savings for years to come. Previously, we had been paying in to enjoy the massive benefits of being in the World's largest free-trade zone, with all the jobs and wealth attached to that. Now we are paying to be excluded from those benefits, and are losing jobs and trade as a result. Way to go, Boris. But it gets worse.The Independent reports that the Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10bn compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU. A statement from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which “shows an increase against the original range”. That is roughly 2.5 times the entire annual udget of the Welsh Government.The paper adds that when Britain left the EU in January 2020 the Office for Budget Responsibility put the figure at £32.9bn, meaning the cost of the financial settlement has soared by nearly £10bn:Perhaps we need a new bus.